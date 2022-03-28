New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 28, 2022 02:52 PM
Created: March 28, 2022 02:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 331 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are currently 85 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 85 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 9 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 13 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,219 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 331 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.
  • 517,521 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 15,565 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 85 hospitalizations, 331 cases
Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Police arrest 17 in weeklong shoplifting operation
Police arrest 17 in weeklong shoplifting operation
APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard
APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard
APD: One person shot near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez
APD: One person shot near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez