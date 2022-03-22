New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 115 hospitalizations, 117 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 115 hospitalizations, 117 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 115 hospitalizations, 117 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 22, 2022 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 117 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

There are currently 115 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 115 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 14 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 14 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,171 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 117 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 516,628 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 4,204 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 115 hospitalizations, 117 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14 new deaths, 115 hospitalizations, 117 cases
Albuquerque rapper represents New Mexico in national singing competition
Albuquerque rapper represents New Mexico in national singing competition
New funding expands access to higher education in New Mexico
New funding expands access to higher education in New Mexico
'Cowboys for Trump' founder handed split verdict in Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial
'Cowboys for Trump' founder handed split verdict in Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial
Santa Fe standoff ends in arrest of alleged vehicle thief
Santa Fe standoff ends in arrest of alleged vehicle thief