New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 176 hospitalizations, 341 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,026.
The latest cases* include:
- 81 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 10 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 17 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 20 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 54 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 13 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.
There are 481,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 514,511 cases total.
*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.