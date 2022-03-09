New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 176 hospitalizations, 341 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,026.

The latest cases* include:

81 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

10 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

20 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

54 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

13 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 481,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 514,511 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.