New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 177 hospitalizations, 694 cases over three-day period

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,988.

The latest cases* include:

214 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

9 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

67 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Harding County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

7 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

38 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

46 new cases in Sandoval County

47 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

23 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

33 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 479,163 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 513,994 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.