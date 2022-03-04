New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 197 hospitalizations, 381 cases

The latest cases* include:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

6 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

11 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

30 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 472,426 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 513,311 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.