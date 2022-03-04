New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 197 hospitalizations, 381 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
Six deaths more than 30 days ago:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,972.
The latest cases* include:
- 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 46 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 29 new cases in Sandoval County
- 38 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in San Miguel County
- 30 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.
There are 472,426 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 513,311 cases total.
*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.