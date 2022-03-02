New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 236 hospitalizations, 440 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County.

NMDOH officials also said that upon further investigation, 2 deaths previously reported in Bernalillo County were not due to COVID. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,939.

The latest cases* include:

102 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

35 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

38 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

26 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 468,114 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.