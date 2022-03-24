New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 102 hospitalizations, 210 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 102 hospitalizations, 210 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 102 hospitalizations, 210 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 24, 2022 02:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 210 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are currently 102 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 102 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 17 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 17 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,197 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 210 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 517,060 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 8,222 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Illinois woman dies after being hit by a rock, falling 25 feet at Bandelier
Illinois woman dies after being hit by a rock, falling 25 feet at Bandelier
State Police arrest two Tennessee murder suspects near Santa Rosa
State Police arrest two Tennessee murder suspects near Santa Rosa
APD: Motorcyclist killed in NE Albuquerque crash
APD: Motorcyclist killed in NE Albuquerque crash
Recreational cannabis businesses prepare for April 1 legalization
Recreational cannabis businesses prepare for April 1 legalization
Albuquerque health leaders anticipate spike in COVID cases with new variant
Albuquerque health leaders anticipate spike in COVID cases with new variant