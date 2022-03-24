New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 102 hospitalizations, 210 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 24, 2022 02:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 210 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
There are currently 102 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.
Hospitalizations
Deaths
Cases
Tests
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company