New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 156 cases | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Detention hearing for Jeannine Jaramillo, woman accused of causing deadly I-25 crash

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 156 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 156 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 18, 2022 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 156 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are currently 113 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 113 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 16 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 17 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,145 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 156 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 516,171 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 6,308 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Friend of Texas crash victim: 'She was a beautiful, beautiful soul'
Friend of Texas crash victim: 'She was a beautiful, beautiful soul'
EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?
The damage bus sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Police target ATV drivers on Albuquerque streets
Police target ATV drivers on Albuquerque streets
All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend
All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 9 in West Texas
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 9 in West Texas