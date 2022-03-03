New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 225 hospitalizations, 407 cases

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,956.

The latest cases* include:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

9 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

12 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

61 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

11 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 469,859 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 512,938 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.