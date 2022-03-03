New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 225 hospitalizations, 407 cases | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 03, 2022 03:50 PM
Created: March 03, 2022 03:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 407 new COVID-19 cases. There are 225 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

13 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the .
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Four deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,956.

The latest cases* include:

  • 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 13 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 23 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 61 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 469,859 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 512,938 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


