New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 228 hospitalizations, 680 cases over three-day period

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 30s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,919.

The latest cases* include:

261 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

61 new cases in Doña Ana County

12 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

31 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

18 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

44 new cases in Sandoval County

69 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

62 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

17 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 463,188 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.