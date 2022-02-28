New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 228 hospitalizations, 680 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,919.
The latest cases* include:
- 261 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 61 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 12 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 31 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 44 new cases in Sandoval County
- 69 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 62 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 17 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.
There are 463,188 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.