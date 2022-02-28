New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 228 hospitalizations, 680 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 228 hospitalizations, 680 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 28, 2022 04:19 PM
Created: February 28, 2022 07:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 680 new COVID-19 cases in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday. There are 228 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

Eleven recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Curry County.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 30s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,919.

The latest cases* include:

  • 261 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 61 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 12 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 31 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 18 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 44 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 69 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 62 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 17 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 463,188 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


