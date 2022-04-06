New Mexico COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 160 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 160 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 160 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 06, 2022 03:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 18 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 160 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There are currently 78 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 78 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 13 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 18 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,333 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 160 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.
  • 518,705 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 7,612 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

'It was a random act of violence': Albuquerque mother shot, killed at gas station
'It was a random act of violence': Albuquerque mother shot, killed at gas station
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 160 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, 78 hospitalizations, 160 cases
Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial
U.S. Department of Justice
Man dies in police custody in NW Albuquerque
Man dies in police custody in NW Albuquerque
Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho
Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho