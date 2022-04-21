New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2022 02:32 PM
Created: April 21, 2022 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 242 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are currently 46 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 46 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 10 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 2 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday.
  • 7,436 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 242 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.
  • 520,828 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 8,505 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 46 hospitalizations, 242 cases
Man wanted by FBI for a string of Albuquerque bank robberies
Man wanted by FBI for a string of Albuquerque bank robberies
Simona Fire: Bosque fire in Jarales now at 25% containment
Simona Fire: Bosque fire in Jarales now at 25% containment
AFR: Abandoned building fire in downtown Albuquerque early Thursday
AFR: Abandoned building fire in downtown Albuquerque early Thursday
Attorneys for Gallup High School students file emergency petition
Attorneys for Gallup High School students file emergency petition