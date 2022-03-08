New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 181 hospitalizations, 177 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 181 hospitalizations, 177 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 08, 2022 03:45 PM
Created: March 08, 2022 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 177 new COVID-19 cases. There are 181 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

12 recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Chaves County.
  • A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

10 deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 7,010.

The latest cases* include:

  • 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 11 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 480,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. New Mexico has reported 514,170 cases total.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


