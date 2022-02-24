New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 339 hospitalizations, 628 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.
The latest cases* include:
- 165 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 90 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 16 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 54 new cases in Sandoval County
- 62 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Valencia County
There are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.