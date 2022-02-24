New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 339 hospitalizations, 628 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.

The latest cases* include:

165 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

90 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

16 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

54 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.