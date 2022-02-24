New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 339 hospitalizations, 628 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths, 339 hospitalizations, 628 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 24, 2022 04:22 PM
Created: February 24, 2022 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 628 new COVID-19 cases. There are 339 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

16 recent deaths:

  • A male <20 from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Curry County.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.

The latest cases* include:

  • 165 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 90 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 16 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 54 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 62 new cases in San Juan County
  • 21 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 21 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


