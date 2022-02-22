New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,821.

The latest cases* include:

139 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

48 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

There are 436,807 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.