New Mexico COVID-19 update: 28 new deaths, 108 hospitalizations, 81 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 14, 2022 03:35 PM
Created: March 14, 2022 01:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The results reported on Monday are from Sunday.

There are currently 108 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

  • 108 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19
  • 13 ventilated The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 who are using machines to help them breathe. This includes people in the ER who have been put on a breathing machine while waiting for a hospital bed.

Deaths

  • 28 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported on Monday are from Sunday.
  • 7,078 cumulative The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in New Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases

  • 81 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported on Monday are from Sunday.
  • 515,531 cumulative This case count includes all COVID-19 cases reported to the state from the start of the pandemic through the latest update.

Tests

  • 2,180 new tests The number of COVID-19 tests from a laboratory or medical facility that confirms current COVID-19 infection. All test results received by the state yesterday are counted. Home-based test results are not included.

