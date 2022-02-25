New Mexico COVID-19 update: 30 new deaths, 304 hospitalizations, 453 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 30 new deaths, 304 hospitalizations, 453 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 25, 2022 03:29 PM
Created: February 25, 2022 02:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 453 new COVID-19 cases. There are 304 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

21 recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Valencia County.

Nine* deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,903.

The latest cases* include:

  • 143 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 18 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 25 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 9 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 38 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 37 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 21 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 448,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.


