New Mexico COVID-19 update: 30 new deaths, 304 hospitalizations, 453 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,903.

The latest cases* include:

143 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

18 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

25 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

9 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 448,320 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.