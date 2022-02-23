New Mexico COVID-19 update: 30 new deaths, 350 hospitalizations, 544 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 20s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Union County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Union County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,851.

The latest cases* include:

175 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

18 new cases in Curry County

44 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

21 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

12 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

45 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

36 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

There are 440,894 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.

*Note: COVID-19 case counts do not include the results of at-home tests.