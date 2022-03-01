New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases

Six recent deaths:
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,925.
The latest cases* include:
- 223 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 65 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Harding County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 29 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 22 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 66 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 17 new cases in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
*NMDOH officials said that over the weekend there was a disruption of the electronic data feed to databases. Some cases reported Tuesday are part of the weekend total.
To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.
There are 466,377 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.