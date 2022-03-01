New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 252 hospitalizations, 692 cases

The latest cases* include:

223 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

27 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

65 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

22 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

66 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

17 new cases in Valencia County

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

*NMDOH officials said that over the weekend there was a disruption of the electronic data feed to databases. Some cases reported Tuesday are part of the weekend total.

To see the number of total cases in each county or zip code, click here.

There are 466,377 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.