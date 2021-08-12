New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation

New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation

The Associated Press
Created: August 12, 2021 03:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has retained its title as the nation's most heavily Latino state, with 47.7% of respondents to the 2020 census identifying ancestry linked to Latin America and other Spanish-speaking areas.

The Census Bureau on Thursday released new demographic details culled from the census.

California and Texas were close runners up with about 39% of residents claiming Hispanic or Latino heritage.

In New Mexico, Latino pride runs deep within a region of the U.S. where Spanish conquerors arrived in the late 1500s and Mexico governed for decades during the 19th century.

The state is currently led by its third consecutive Hispanic governor.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school
Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school
New Mexico State Fair first to utilize new ionization technology
New Mexico State Fair first to utilize new ionization technology
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces pilot Chile Labor Incentive Program
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces pilot Chile Labor Incentive Program
'Stranger Things' starts filming new season in Albuquerque
'Stranger Things' starts filming new season in Albuquerque
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year