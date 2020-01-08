New Mexico delegates react to US-Iran tensions

Sen. Udall and Sen. Heinrich are both co-sponsors of a war power resolution to help prevent escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran. The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Friday, prevents the United States from expending funds that could lead to war with Iran without the approval of Congress.

Here of the statements of other delegates and state leaders regarding the U.S.-Iran tensions:

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D)

“Everything President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have done in the Middle East has made Iran’s repressive government stronger and America less safe. Just weeks ago, Iranians were in the streets protesting against their government. President Trump’s actions gave that terrible regime a united country and turned a terrorist thug into a martyr. This is what a complete and utter lack of strategy in the region looks like. Congress must step in to hold a debate and vote on whether or not we continue to allow this dangerous escalation to continue.”

Sen. Tom Udall (D)

"The president has pushed us to the brink of a disastrous and illegal war with Iran that the American people are not behind. As we deal with a reckless president and administration that are flouting the Constitution and re-using the public relations campaign peddled in the run-up to the Iraq war, Congress needs to step in.

“Since President Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal, he has weakened our national security and pushed us to the brink of a deadly war with no Congressional approval. The calls for war with Iran echo the same failed strategy that led us to invade Iraq. Congress must assert its constitutional authority to halt the march to war with Iran before we repeat our past mistakes and risk the lives of thousands more Americans while squandering our global reputation, with little chance of improving our long-term security. Another endless war in the Middle East is not the ‘better deal’ the president promised. It’s past time for all members of Congress to stand up against this administration’s reckless aggression before more American lives are needlessly lost—Congress should pass this resolution and our bipartisan legislation to prohibit the use of funds for hostilities against Iran unless there is a specific authorization or declaration of war.”

Rep. Deb Haaland (D)

“Keeping our troops safe is a top priority and I’m relieved to hear that none of our servicemembers were harmed in last night’s attacks. Our country, especially our servicemembers, deserve a thoughtful and coherent plan as we move forward in light of this attack. I will do everything in my power to prevent another endless war.

“I am cosponsoring House action that will prevent war with Iran, and require this Administration to consult with Congress before taking any further military action. Americans do not want war with Iran, and we must work with our international partners to make the world more safe and protect our national security.”

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D)

“There is no question—Major General Soleimani was a terrorist. He is responsible for the deaths of Americans and civilians throughout the Middle East and he constantly threatened efforts to stabilize the region. We are now faced, however, with grave questions about the planning and execution of this strike, and what intelligence led to the belief that there was an imminent threat on American lives. Destabilization of the Middle East endangers the lives of thousands of American troops abroad, and those of us here at home. Continued military engagement with Iran puts American lives at risk, and we cannot take such actions lightly. I urge the Administration to coordinate with Congress about its long-term plans to engage with Iran.”

Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce

“First and foremost, I am pleased to hear that no Americans were killed or injured in the Iranian missile attack. The safety of our men and women overseas is a top priority. The fact that Iran 'appears to be standing down' after the strike shows that Iran understands our military might and potential future consequences. The President has allowed Iran to save face by not responding to the latest missile attack. They have the good judgment not to hit any Americans. It’s good to see our Western allies, like Britain and Italy standing strong with us and now on military standby. President Trump today demonstrated great leadership and a sound understanding of the Middle East region. It is evident he is working to de-escalate rising tensions, while staying tough when it comes to Iran trying to become a nuclear power.”



