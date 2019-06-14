New Mexico delegates want postal problems addressed | KOB 4
Associated Press
June 15, 2019 09:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation want the U.S. Postal Service to implement recommendations prompted by an independent audit of postal facilities serving the state's largest city.
    
U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Deb Haaland wrote a letter this week to Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, referring to what they described as troubling conditions and serious deficiencies.
    
The recommendations include filling staff vacancies, maintaining safe and secure facilities, and ensuring the timely delivery of mail.
    
Concerns were first raised by local postal union leaders. Requests for an investigation followed last year.
    
The subsequent audit found that postal facilities in Albuquerque failed to meet necessary building maintenance, safety and security standards.
    
The lawmakers also are requesting regular updates on the Postal Service's efforts to implement the audit's recommendations.

