New Mexico delegation voices concern about FAA tracking rule

The Associated Press
Updated: February 25, 2022 02:45 PM
Created: February 25, 2022 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are calling on federal aviation officials to waive a requirement that could affect the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as well as year-round flights over the city.

A letter outlining the concerns was sent this week to the Federal Aviation Administration by Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, all Democrats.

Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell also penned a letter, writing that the economic impact of the fiesta and the balloon industry provides millions of dollars and supports stable jobs for the community.

At issue is a requirement that aircraft have specific tracking technology.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

