New Mexico delegation voices concern about FAA tracking rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are calling on federal aviation officials to waive a requirement that could affect the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as well as year-round flights over the city.

A letter outlining the concerns was sent this week to the Federal Aviation Administration by Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, all Democrats.