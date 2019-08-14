US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry | KOB 4
Advertisement

US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry

US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry

The Associated Press
August 14, 2019 10:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico is calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The first-term lawmaker from Albuquerque said Wednesday in a statement that Trump "has proven he's unfit to serve as president" and that Congress needs to "shed light on what his administration is hiding and hold the president accountable."

Haaland previously said she favored more aggressive oversight of Trump that might lead to impeachment hearings.

A tally by The Associated Press indicates more than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: August 14, 2019 10:21 AM
Created: August 14, 2019 10:20 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Roswell PD: Woman exposed herself at busy intersection
Roswell PD: Woman exposed herself at busy intersection
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Advertisement




Man found guilty of sexually abusing child
Man found guilty of sexually abusing child
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
Gov. hosts summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Gov. hosts summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque