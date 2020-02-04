New Mexico Democratic lawmaker endorses Warren for president | KOB 4
New Mexico Democratic lawmaker endorses Warren for president

The Associated Press
Created: February 04, 2020 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker and a proponent of criminal justice reform has endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

The Warren campaign announced Tuesday that Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, is throwing his support behind the senator from Massachusetts as states begin to hold primaries.

He is the second high-profile Democrat from New Mexico to endorse Warren. Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who represents Albuquerque and is one of the first first Native American women elected to the U.S. House, endorsed Warren last year. She now co-chairs Warren’s campaign.

Maestas says he felt Warren was the best candidate to unite the country.

“From rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure to promoting sustained economic growth and reinstituting a sound foreign policy to healing our nation from cruel and inhumane immigration policies, Elizabeth has the skills, vision, and leadership to move our communities forward,” Maestas said in a statement.


