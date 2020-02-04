New Mexico Democratic lawmaker endorses Warren for president

The Warren campaign announced Tuesday that Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, is throwing his support behind the senator from Massachusetts as states begin to hold primaries.

He is the second high-profile Democrat from New Mexico to endorse Warren. Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who represents Albuquerque and is one of the first first Native American women elected to the U.S. House, endorsed Warren last year. She now co-chairs Warren’s campaign.