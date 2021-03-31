New Mexico Democrats nominate State Rep. Melanie Stansbury as CD-1 candidate

“We are so grateful for all of our incredible candidates and the strong campaigns they’ve run over the last few months,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “This has been a fantastic opportunity to hear from so many of our leading Democrats about the issues that matter most to voters. Every campaign ran a great race, and now we look forward to coming together to put our full support behind Melanie Stansbury.”

New Mexico's first congressional district seat was left open after former Rep. Deb Haaland resigned to take up her new position as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

The special election will take place June 1.