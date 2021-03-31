New Mexico Democrats nominate State Rep. Melanie Stansbury as CD-1 candidate

Photo: nmleg.gov
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2021 07:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Democratic Party of New Mexico nominated State Rep. Melanie Stansbury as their candidate in the race for New Mexico's first congressional district.
Stansbury received 51.24% of the vote in the DPNM's runoff Wednesday. State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez received 48.26% of the vote.
Stansbury has been serving as a state representative for District 28 since 2019.
The DPNM released the following statement about Stansbury's nomination:
“We are so grateful for all of our incredible candidates and the strong campaigns they’ve run over the last few months,” said DPNM Chair Marg Elliston. “This has been a fantastic opportunity to hear from so many of our leading Democrats about the issues that matter most to voters. Every campaign ran a great race, and now we look forward to coming together to put our full support behind Melanie Stansbury.”
New Mexico's first congressional district seat was left open after former Rep. Deb Haaland resigned to take up her new position as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
The special election will take place June 1.
