New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments

New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments

The Associated Press
Updated: September 25, 2020 07:23 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 07:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democratic senators have placed the judicial confirmation process for two U.S. District Court vacancies on hold until after the Nov. 3 election.

They say the president has politicized the process, so they’ll wait until the voters have spoken.

Advertisement

Using their home-state consultation authority, Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall confirmed Thursday that they have interrupted the vetting of the two lifetime appointments.

They say they took the action even before the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in response to a White House news conference where President Donald Trump rallied his base with talk of his judicial appointments.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
Advertisement


Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital
New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments
New Mexico Democrats hold up Trump judicial appointments
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office
UNM professor's camera captures thief breaking into his office