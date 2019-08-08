New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data | KOB 4
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data

Associated Press
August 08, 2019 04:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has denied repeated requests by federal immigration authorities for direct access to an employment-records database.
    
New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department Secretary Bill McCamley said Thursday that he has twice notified officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the state will not provide direct, complete access to an unemployment database with extensive records about employees and employers throughout the state.
    
McCamley says the state will consider requests by the federal immigration authorities for specific information about employers that include an explanation and justification.
    
In email correspondence, an ICE investigative assistant based in El Paso, Texas, said that access to New Mexico's workforce database was needed to quickly fulfill requests by case agents.
    
An ICE spokeswoman had no immediate comment and the investigative assistant did not return calls.

Updated: August 08, 2019 04:27 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 04:20 PM

