New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation

“It was kind of like a blue-on-blue situation,” said Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, who is handling the case against Lujan.

Trujillo, 53, surrendered to New Mexico State Police on Friday and was booked into the Los Alamos County jail. He was released the same day.

He is charged on the accusation of criminal solicitation to commit assisting the assault upon a peace officer, which is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to the affidavit.

“He’s absolutely innocent and it appears to us he is some sort of pawn in political machinations,” Trujillo’s lawyer Damian Horne said.

Lujan was not immediately available for comment.