New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation

New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation

The Associated Press
Created: August 16, 2020 11:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico undersheriff is accused of ordering his subordinates to draw guns on other officers who arrested his boss in May, officials said.

Prosecutors say Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Martin Trujillo ordered his deputies to respond to the Rio Arriba County station, where other officers were gathered to execute a warrant on Sheriff James Lujan.

Advertisement

Lujan faces a number of charges, including allegations he arrived at an SWAT scene intoxicated and interfered with the operation, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Trujillo directed his officers to draw their weapons on the Taos County sheriff’s deputies and Española police officers, prosecutors said. The decision created “an extremely volatile and dangerous dynamic between law enforcement agencies,” the affidavit said.

“It was kind of like a blue-on-blue situation,” said Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, who is handling the case against Lujan.

Trujillo, 53, surrendered to New Mexico State Police on Friday and was booked into the Los Alamos County jail. He was released the same day.

He is charged on the accusation of criminal solicitation to commit assisting the assault upon a peace officer, which is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to the affidavit.

“He’s absolutely innocent and it appears to us he is some sort of pawn in political machinations,” Trujillo’s lawyer Damian Horne said.

Lujan was not immediately available for comment.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
New Mexico deputy sheriff accused of criminal solicitation
Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits
Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic
Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic