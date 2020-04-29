New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds

New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds Photo: AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

The Associated Press
Created: April 29, 2020 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest Catholic diocese has filed a complaint against the U.S. Small Business Administration over its inability to apply for federal aid meant to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe claims the low-interest loan applications that entities must complete state those businesses involved in bankruptcy proceedings will not be approved. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 in the wake of clergy sex abuse lawsuits that began decades earlier.

Advertisement

The archdiocese said it’s struggling to make payroll since parishes haven’t been able to gather collections during Mass since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order prohibiting gatherings. Church officials said most of their revenue comes from collections, especially during Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

Archdiocese spokeswoman Celine Radigan said in a statement that the pandemic and its unknown trajectory is having a significant effect on the organization’s mission to “safeguard the sanctity of life and provide pastoral care and critical resources” to more than 90 parishes, 226 missions and 16 Catholic schools.

Without access to the low-interest loans and federal aid, the archdiocese says it may be forced to furlough essential employees.

Still, Archbishop John C. Wester was telling parishioners to “stay the course” and heed the advice of medical and public health experts.

Like lawsuits filed elsewhere around the country, the archdiocese claims the Small Business Administration overstepped its authority in barring companies in Chapter 11 from participating in the loan program.

The agency said in an interim rule that providing the payroll loans to debtors in bankruptcy would present an “unacceptably high risk.”


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25
Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
Advertisement


UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions
McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions