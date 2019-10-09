New Mexico discontinues financial incentives for teachers | KOB 4
New Mexico discontinues financial incentives for teachers

The Associated Press
October 09, 2019 01:20 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has discontinued financial bonuses for top-rated teachers as it delivers the results of job-performance evaluations for the school year that ended in June.
    
Public Education Department spokesman Connor Boyle confirmed this week that no money was allocated by the state for Excellence in Teaching Awards. The performance bonuses of up to $10,000 were devised by former Republican Gov. Susana near the end of her two-term administration.
    
The administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is creating a new teacher evaluation system for the 2020-2021 school year with help from a 46-member task force and suggestions from community meetings . Student test scores no longer figure directly in performance evaluations.
    
Lawmakers increased teacher salaries by 6% or more this year with additional pay under extended school-year calendars.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

