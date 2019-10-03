New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit | KOB 4
New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit

The Associated Press
October 03, 2019 10:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Española Public Schools have paid $11 million to three former students of a convicted teacher charged with sexual abuse.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that the women dropped the federal lawsuit filed in 2017 against the school district, 62-year-old teacher Gary Gregor and their former Fairview Elementary School principal Ruby Montoya.
    
Authorities say several women have accused Gregor of rape and molestation between 2004 and 2008 at elementary schools in Española and Santa Fe.
    
Gregor was sentenced to nine years imprisonment in a case involving two women who were students at Fairview in 2007-2008. He appealed his conviction.
    
Authorities say he faces additional charges in two other state District Court cases.
    
Authorities say Gregor was named in multiple lawsuits since 2014 and was first indicted in 2017.

