New Mexico downwinders seek compensation in latest bill

"As you well know, everything that goes up has to eventually come down. And it did come down. It rained down as radioactive for ash for days in the communities that surround Trinity," said Cordova.

Cordova said the radioactive fallout has followed generations of families to their graves, including hers.

"In my own family, I'm the fourth generation in my family to have cancer since 1945, so I worry extensively about my son and my grandsons," she said.

Cordova was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a few years back, and she said it's a similar story for folks whose families were around for the blast.

"It's the cancers involving the lungs, the breasts, the stomach, the intestines. Cancers like leukemia," she said.

Cordova said the federal government claims the bomb testing site was in a remote and uninhabited area.

"We firmly believe that there's always been an over-glorification of the science and industry, and no attention paid to the people who were literally sacrificed as part of the process," she said.

The group asked the federal government for two things: to be included in an existing bill, RECA, that compensates victims, and they want the amount of money people are getting to increase.

"The bills, if they're introduced this year, we basically have one year to make sure that the bill is passed because the original bill or law, will sunset in July of '22," Cordova said.

Cordova is asking New Mexicans to reach out to elected representatives for help — and she will continue to do the same.

The group hopes to find out the results next week.