New Mexico eases capacity requirements for grocery stores, 'big box' retailers

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Created: December 16, 2020 09:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Under a new amendment to the state's emergency public health order, essential retail spaces, like grocery stores and other "big box" retailers, may have a slightly increased capacity limit.
"Our priority is ensuring physical distancing in high-traffic areas, like stores that people must frequent to meet essential needs," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "With colder weather here, we want to ensure that people aren't gathering in lines for an unsafe length of time, especially in communities where there are fewer retail options for essential needs. We are grateful to the numerous companies and stores across New Mexico that have made every effort to keep their customers, employees and communities safe."
In accordance with the state's county-by-county 3-tier system, the changes establish that essential retail spaces:
Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. The change eliminates the latter provision.
As of Wednesday, all New Mexico counties are red besides San Miguel County, which is yellow. Click here to see the map.
Essential retail spaces include the following: grocery stores, supermarkets, food banks, farmer's markets and vendors who sell food, convenience stores, and other businesses that generate more than one-third of their revenue from the sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet food, animal feed or supplies, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other consumable food and drink products; automobile repair facilities, bike repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of automobile or bike repair products; hardware stores; laundromats; and dry cleaner services.
The amendment is effective Wednesday, Dec. 16. To read the amended public health order, click here.
