New Mexico eases capacity requirements for grocery stores, 'big box' retailers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Under a new amendment to the state's emergency public health order, essential retail spaces, like grocery stores and other "big box" retailers, may have a slightly increased capacity limit.

"Our priority is ensuring physical distancing in high-traffic areas, like stores that people must frequent to meet essential needs," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "With colder weather here, we want to ensure that people aren't gathering in lines for an unsafe length of time, especially in communities where there are fewer retail options for essential needs. We are grateful to the numerous companies and stores across New Mexico that have made every effort to keep their customers, employees and communities safe."