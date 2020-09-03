New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order Thursday, amending the mandatory quarantine requirements for some travelers arriving into New Mexico.
Individuals arriving from states with a 5% positivity rate or greater, or a new case rate greater than 80 per 1 million residents, must quarantine for at least 14 days from their date of entry into New Mexico.
As of Sept. 2, those high-risk states and territories include:
Individuals arriving from states with a 5% positivity rate or lower, or a new case rate lower than 80 per 1 million residents, are advised to get tested for COVID-19 within 5 to 7 days of their arrival in New Mexico. Those individuals are advised to consider self-isolation, but the quarantine requirement no longer applies to visitors and residents arriving from lower-risk states.
All of the COVID-19 positivity rates mentioned above will be calculated over a 7-day rolling average.
Individuals who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled. However, this exemption does not apply to persons entering the state after traveling outside the U.S.
“In order to strike a balance between public health and ensuring New Mexicans can live and move safely in a COVID-positive world until the arrival of an effective and widely available vaccine, we have to make tough, strategic and data-driven decisions,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “As I have said, we have to maintain the necessary precautions to keep the people of New Mexico safe while identifying areas where we can amend restrictions to address our state’s economic crisis. Without a coherent federal plan, we are on our own, and it is up to New Mexicans to keep making the right decisions every day to protect themselves, their families and our state.”
In addition to the amended quarantine requirements, places of lodging that have been safe-certified may expand their maximum occupancy from 50% to 75%.
The list of states where the quarantine order still applies will be updated on the New Mexico Department of Health website. The revised executive order can be found here. The order will go into effect Sept. 4.
