New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states

All of the COVID-19 positivity rates mentioned above will be calculated over a 7-day rolling average.

Individuals who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled. However, this exemption does not apply to persons entering the state after traveling outside the U.S.

“In order to strike a balance between public health and ensuring New Mexicans can live and move safely in a COVID-positive world until the arrival of an effective and widely available vaccine, we have to make tough, strategic and data-driven decisions,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “As I have said, we have to maintain the necessary precautions to keep the people of New Mexico safe while identifying areas where we can amend restrictions to address our state’s economic crisis. Without a coherent federal plan, we are on our own, and it is up to New Mexicans to keep making the right decisions every day to protect themselves, their families and our state.”

In addition to the amended quarantine requirements, places of lodging that have been safe-certified may expand their maximum occupancy from 50% to 75%.

The list of states where the quarantine order still applies will be updated on the New Mexico Department of Health website. The revised executive order can be found here. The order will go into effect Sept. 4.