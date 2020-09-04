New Mexico: Easy steps for a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health are encouraging all residents to celebrate Labor Day safely.

“New Mexico has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19 – but sustaining that progress depends on each and every New Mexican’s actions,” Lujan Grisham said in an email release. “Celebrating a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend is key to keeping the spread of the virus low and ensuring kids are able to safely go back to school this year. I ask New Mexicans to please not let their guard down – continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.”