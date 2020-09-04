New Mexico: Easy steps for a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend | KOB 4
New Mexico: Easy steps for a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 04, 2020 09:48 AM
Created: September 04, 2020 09:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health are encouraging all residents to celebrate Labor Day safely. 

“New Mexico has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19 – but sustaining that progress depends on each and every New Mexican’s actions,” Lujan Grisham said in an email release. “Celebrating a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend is key to keeping the spread of the virus low and ensuring kids are able to safely go back to school this year. I ask New Mexicans to please not let their guard down – continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.”

State officials said to celebrate with the following practices in place: 

Celebrate with your own household

  • In New Mexico, a gathering of ten or more people is prohibited. If you must have guests, keep the gathering small and only with those who follow COVID-safe practices. The more people you come into contact with, the greater the risk of spreading virus droplets.

Keep it outside

  • Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings. Create separate dining spaces for people from separate households. Set out two tables for food: one for your household, one for your guest. Use disposable utensils, plates and cups if possible.

Wear a mask

  • Wearing a mask is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and others safe. If you have to remove it when it’s time to eat, make sure that there is plenty of distance between you and those not in your household!

Stay six feet apart

  • Stay at least six feet apart from anyone not in your household. Having a small number of guests and lower-volume music will help ensure you can participate in conversations while maintaining distance.

Keep hands clean

  • Create a hand-washing station outside (with soap and paper towels) or ensure access to sanitizing wipes or hand sanitizer.

Bring your own food

  • Guests should bring their own food and drinks – and no finger foods!

Place garbage bins outside

  • Encourage people to throw away their used cups, plates, and utensils to ensure less shared contact of surfaces.


