New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

Cedar Attanasio
Created: January 11, 2022 12:58 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's education department says it is launching a school spending transparency website today, after failing to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to do so.
The state's public education financial transparency portal was mandated by the Legislature in 2020 to make it easier for people to see how schools were spending taxpayer money.
The education department announced it would take the site live Tuesday following an inquiry Monday from the Associated Press.
Lawmakers could use the information to help craft the over $3 billion education budget this year.
