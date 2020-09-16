New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases

Around 50 New Mexico school districts and charters have begun allowing students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend school in person, two days per week.

Some of the state's largest districts plan to keep school online only for the rest of the semester.

At least one of the teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 Monday works in a county where no in-person learning is taking place.

The state's Public Education Department announced it will start requiring school districts to COVID test 5% of staff in schools each week. Officials said the testing is an effort to identify asymptomatic cases.