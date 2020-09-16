New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases | KOB 4
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases

The Associated Press
Updated: September 16, 2020 06:37 AM
Created: September 16, 2020 06:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Public Education Department has begun reporting cases of COVID-19 linked to schools.

Five cases were reported Tuesday, including at least one student in Colfax County and one in Chavez County.

Two staff members tested positive, including one in Bernalillo County, and one in Santa Fe County where public schools are only holding classes online.

The department did not specify if the fifth case, also in Santa Fe County, involved a staff member or a student.

Around 50 New Mexico school districts and charters have begun allowing students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend school in person, two days per week.

Some of the state's largest districts plan to keep school online only for the rest of the semester.

At least one of the teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 Monday works in a county where no in-person learning is taking place.

The state's Public Education Department announced it will start requiring school districts to COVID test 5% of staff in schools each week. Officials said the testing is an effort to identify asymptomatic cases.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

