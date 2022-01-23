New Mexico educators rally amid growing teacher shortage

The shortage has been years in the making, and state officials have acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic only helped to exacerbate the problem. Veteran educators also are retiring at such a high rate that they cannot be easily or quickly replaced.

Just this week, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled out a plan aimed at tapping volunteers from the National Guard and state agencies to serve as substitute teachers to address the recent rash of absences in Santa Fe and other school districts due to the pandemic.

The governor also has proposed a pay increase, hoping to attract more educators to the state.

The unions contend that the New Mexico Public Education Department has failed to meet its oversight functions to ensure that all students are receiving the programs and services they need. They pointed to an ongoing court fight over the state’s failure to provide an adequate education for low income, Native American, English language learners, and disabled students. That includes around 70% of all K-12 students.

In violation of the state constitution, the unions say that New Mexico has failed to provide students with the programs and services that it acknowledges prepare them for college and career.

“We are demanding a commitment that will ensure we do more than survive as public school employees — we want to thrive, and we want our students to thrive,” the petition reads.