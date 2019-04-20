New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020 | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020

New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020

Associated Press
April 20, 2019 10:46 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico's top election regulator has filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2020.
    
Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Friday registered a campaign account with the Federal Election Commission. Political adviser Heather Brewer confirmed that Toulouse Oliver had filed new paperwork to pursue the seat that Sen. Tom Udall plans to vacate at the end of 2020.
    
The Democratic nomination also is being sought by sixth-term U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
    
Toulouse Oliver previously served as Bernalillo County Clerk and won election as secretary of state in 2016.
    
In 2018, she won re-election by handily defeating Republican Gavin Clarkson. Clarkson now is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.
    
Toulouse Oliver has aggressively pursued reforms aimed at expanding ballot access, including election-day voter registration.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: April 20, 2019 10:46 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police release interview tapes of suspect in Rio Rancho girl's death
Police release interview tapes of suspect in Rio Rancho girl's death
Viral photos allegedly show gross kitchen at local Red Lobster
Viral photos allegedly show gross kitchen at local Red Lobster
'La Llorona' movie draws crowds, criticism
'La Llorona' movie draws crowds, criticism
Hearing will determine teen's sentence for fatal drive-by shooting
Hearing will determine teen's sentence for fatal drive-by shooting
Pizzeria focuses on employing differently-abled workers
Pizzeria focuses on employing differently-abled workers
Advertisement




NMSP: 2 men killed in head-on crash
NMSP: 2 men killed in head-on crash
New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020
New Mexico election regulator seeks US Senate seat in 2020
No prosecution in deputy's fatal shootings of 2 after chase
No prosecution in deputy's fatal shootings of 2 after chase
New Mexico unemployment rate holds at 5.1%
New Mexico unemployment rate holds at 5.1%
Police release interview tapes of suspect in Rio Rancho girl's death
Police release interview tapes of suspect in Rio Rancho girl's death