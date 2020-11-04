New Mexico elects Democrat Luján to US Senate, backs Biden | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico elects Democrat Luján to US Senate, backs Biden

The Associated Press
Updated: November 04, 2020 09:04 AM
Created: November 04, 2020 08:43 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico promoted U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján to the U.S. Senate in Tuesday´s election in a victory for Democrats as Joe Biden won the state’s Electoral College delegates.

Also on Tuesday, Republican Yvette Herrell wrestled the state’s southern congressional district away from first-term Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small.

Advertisement

Luján defeated Republican former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian scientist Bob Walsh in a victory that marks a resurgence of Latino political leadership in a state with the largest share of Hispanic residents.

Two Democratic state Supreme Court justices kept their seats in election victories.

MORE:


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Ben Ray Luján projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race
Ben Ray Luján projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small
Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results
Advertisement


New Mexico becomes first state to elect all women of color to House delegation
New Mexico becomes first state to elect all women of color to House delegation
New Mexico elects Democrat Luján to US Senate, backs Biden
New Mexico elects Democrat Luján to US Senate, backs Biden
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small
Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small