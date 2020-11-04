New Mexico elects Democrat Luján to US Senate, backs Biden

The Associated Press
Updated: November 04, 2020 09:04 AM
Created: November 04, 2020 08:43 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico promoted U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján to the U.S. Senate in Tuesday´s election in a victory for Democrats as Joe Biden won the state’s Electoral College delegates.
Also on Tuesday, Republican Yvette Herrell wrestled the state’s southern congressional district away from first-term Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small.
Luján defeated Republican former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian scientist Bob Walsh in a victory that marks a resurgence of Latino political leadership in a state with the largest share of Hispanic residents.
Two Democratic state Supreme Court justices kept their seats in election victories.
