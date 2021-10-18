New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care for hospitals | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care for hospitals

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 18, 2021 05:12 PM
Created: October 18, 2021 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced the enactment of Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) for the state's health care system Monday.

Health officials said the pandemic has placed an enormous, ongoing and unsustainable strain on the state's health care system. They said the strain has been exacerbated by the volume of COVID-19 patients – almost all of whom are unvaccinated.

“Because of COVID, New Mexico hospitals and health care facilities have carried an unmanageable burden," NMDOH Acting Secretary David Scrase said. "Today, the state is offering clarity and support as providers seek to make difficult choices about how to allocate scarce - and precious - health care resources. The goals, as always, remain the same: to save as many New Mexican lives as possible, and to help sustain the health care providers who have sustained our communities throughout this entire pandemic."

Crisis standards of care were last implemented in New Mexico in December 2020.

What does Crisis Standards of Care mean for patients and providers?

NMDOH: Hospitals and providers are already faced with difficult choices about who gets care. Now, under CSC, facilities statewide will use a more standardized and equitable procedure for making those decisions. In addition, before a facility reaches this point, they must temporarily suspend non-medically-necessary procedures.

This is a developing story. Tommy Lopez will have the latest on KOB 4 at 5 p.m.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,895 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,895 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
APD: Street racing led to deadly SE Albuquerque crash
APD: Street racing led to deadly SE Albuquerque crash
New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care for hospitals
New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care for hospitals
NB I-25 at Lomas reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Joey Wright
APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting
APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting