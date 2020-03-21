New Mexico encourages mail-in balloting amid virus concerns | KOB 4
New Mexico encourages mail-in balloting amid virus concerns

The Associated Press
Created: March 21, 2020 11:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico election regulators are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots ahead of the state's June 2 primary election in light of a public health emergency concerning the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Friday announced that absentee ballots can be requested through an online portal.

New Mexico has “no fault” absentee balloting in which mail-in ballots can be requested for any reason. Primary election absentee ballots are sent out to voters starting on May 5. The final day to request an absentee ballot is May 28.

In the 2016 presidential primary, New Mexico voters sided with Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.


