New Mexico ends co-pays for reduced-price school lunches

Supporters say the change will make school meals accessible to an additional 12,500 students. The new law has the potential to bring to the state about $9 million in federal matching funds for school meals.

New Mexico is on track this school year to serve more than 13.5 million school breakfasts, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said. Each meal represents an opportunity to show students that state officials are invested in making sure they have the nutrition they need to be able to focus in the classroom, he said.

With one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the U.S., New Mexico ranks third nationally on the rate of participation of low-income students in the school breakfast program. Only Vermont and West Virginia reach more low-income students with their breakfast programs.