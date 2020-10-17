New Mexico expands early voting locations across the state | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: October 17, 2020 01:53 PM
Created: October 17, 2020 10:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More voting locations are opening across New Mexico as the state expands early balloting in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Scores of voting convenience centers were scheduled to open Saturday amid a surge in early in-person and remote absentee balloting. Those centers accept voters from across their home county without regard to traditional precinct assignments.

In-person early voting extends for two weeks through Oct. 31.

More than 180,000 ballots have been cast statewide, according to the Secretary of State’s office. As of Friday, Democrats accounted for nearly 55% of the tally, with a strong tendency toward voting by absentee ballot.

Registered Republicans accounted for one-third of ballots cast and mostly voted in person.

Oct. 20 is the final day to request an absentee ballot.

President Donald Trump is getting a second chance to win New Mexico after losing the state in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points. Other closely watched races include a rematch in the 2nd Congressional District race as former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo challenges U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

The entire state Legislature is up for election after a progressive wave of primary candidates forced out several incumbent Democratic Senators.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

