New Mexico expected to see wind, rain and snow overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong southwest winds and areas of blowing dust will persist over portions of central and eastern New Mexico this evening before tapering off, but north winds will strengthen over the eastern plains later tonight and Thursday morning as a cold front surges over the region.
Widespread, light amounts of snow will be focused over the western mountains, as well as along the central mountain chain Wednesday night through midday Thursday before diminishing.
The Santa Fe metro and Los Alamos areas may see some of the greater impacts as the effects of the passing upper disturbance meshes with the incoming cold front. Snow will taper off by Thursday evening, with colder than normal lows early Friday morning.
Dry weather with a warming trend is expected for the weekend, although afternoon winds on Saturday and Sunday may result in some spotty critical fire weather conditions over the northeast and east central plains.
Another storm system is possible next week.
