New Mexico expecting 'steady stream' of COVID-19 vaccines

That group was moved up earlier than the CDC recommends because so many New Mexicans have pre-existing health problems.

"We're definitely starting and focusing on persons 75 or older and then moving to those with chronic conditions," said Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health. "And as we get to a nice proportion of those, who are likely to be vaccinated and want to be, we're also opening it up then to frontline essential workers. Please keep in mind that many frontline essential workers will have already met eligibility by having one of those chronic conditions. That's how prevalent it is in our state."

Collins added that New Mexico is expecting a "steady stream" of vaccines.

However, she is hoping a Biden administration will mean more supply for the state.

Nearly 400,000 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine through the state's online portal.

If you haven't registered, click here to sign up.

