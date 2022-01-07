New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through Feb. 4 amid omicron wave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health renewed COVID-19 public health orders Friday, including a requirement to wear masks in public spaces and vaccination requirements for some workers.

Under the public health order, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion. The mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status and with limited exceptions.