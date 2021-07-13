New Mexico eyes higher plant limit for marijuana producers | KOB 4
New Mexico eyes higher plant limit for marijuana producers

The Associated Press
Updated: July 13, 2021 09:21 AM
Created: July 13, 2021 09:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico regulatory agency hopes to avoid a possible marijuana shortage by raising the number of plants that licensed producers could produce.

The state Regulation and Licensing Department last week raised the previously planned per-grower limit of 4,500 plants to 8,000.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that producers also would be able to apply for incremental increases of 500 plants, with a total cap of 10,000.

The change responds to concerns that the 4,500-plant limit would lead to a supply shortage.

New Mexico’s legalization of possession, use and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana took effect June 29.


