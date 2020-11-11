New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll

Patrick Hayes
Created: November 11, 2020 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rising COVID cases aren’t the only thing state health officials are worried about. COVID deaths are also climbing. 

On Wednesday, 14 more people in New Mexico succumbed to the illness. The State Health Department said 134 people died between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8—the largest death toll since April.

Advertisement

"If you have an underlying condition, you should do everything possible to limit your exposure so you don't come into contact with people who have COVID or frankly any other infectious disease,” said Dr. Denise A. Gonzales, a pulmonologist at Presbyterian Hospital 

Dr. Gonzales said some COVID patients don’t know they have an underlying health condition until it’s too late. 

"I think it's important for New Mexicans to understand a lot of these are genetic predispositions for being susceptible to infections and the prevalence of diabetes is extremely high in our state,” she said.

The latest morality report was released Wednesday and includes data through Nov. 8. Based on those numbers, the most common underlying health conditions are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung disease and chronic liver disease.  

"I think also that even if you're a young New Mexican or a New Mexican that has none of these risk factors, you can easily give this disease to someone who does have these risk factors, so it's important for everyone to be equally fearful of COVID-19," said Dr. Irene Agostini, chief medical officer at UNM Hospital. 

Health officials reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing. 

"Because the last thing any of us would want is to give this disease to our loved ones – our grandmother, our mother, our aunt. Or a friend who was immunosuppressed or had any of these diseases,” Agostini said. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Advertisement


City of Albuquerque reports issuing 13 citations for non-compliance with public health order
City of Albuquerque reports issuing 13 citations for non-compliance with public health order
New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning
New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning
New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll
New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll
New Mexico Tech dodges COVID outbreak following weekend of off-campus parties
New Mexico Tech dodges COVID outbreak following weekend of off-campus parties
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases